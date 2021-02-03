Siyata Mobile Inc. (SIM.V) (CVE:SIM) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SIM.V) (CVE:SIM) dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 2,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SIM.V) Company Profile (CVE:SIM)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

