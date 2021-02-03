SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $133.29 on Wednesday. SiTime has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $143.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.89. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -193.17 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $104,233.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,303,351.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $764,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,247,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in SiTime by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

