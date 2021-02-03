Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

SIRI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. 93,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,055,359. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

