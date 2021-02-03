Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces Earnings Results

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.