Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Trading Down 23.4%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) traded down 23.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.74. 911,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 667,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.

Get Sino-Global Shipping America alerts:

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 186.24% and a negative return on equity of 192.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.