SingularDTV Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.76 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 62.1% against the dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and $3.76 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00067154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.22 or 0.00894588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00047134 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00039246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.91 or 0.04676190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

