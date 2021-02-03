Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SINGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Singapore Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Singapore Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 198,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,028. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

