Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Short Interest Down 17.6% in January

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 6,820,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

SBGI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,456. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $37.04.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $464,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

