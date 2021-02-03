Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Short Interest Down 17.6% in January

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 6,820,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
SBGI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,456. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $37.04.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.
