Sims Limited Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sims in a research note issued on Saturday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sims’ FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

SMSMY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of SMSMY stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sims has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 1.69.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

