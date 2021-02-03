Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Short Interest Up 16.9% in January

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Simmons First National by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 462,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,981,000 after buying an additional 46,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Simmons First National by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.91%.

SFNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.