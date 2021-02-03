Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (SSE.V) (CVE:SSE) Shares Gap Up to $0.07

Shares of Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (SSE.V) (CVE:SSE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.07, but opened at $0.09. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (SSE.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 3,529,792 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.54 million and a PE ratio of -7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 568.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (SSE.V) (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and 100% interest in the Melchett Lake VMS Project covering an area of 3,996 hectare located in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (SSE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (SSE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.