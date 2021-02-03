Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG) Trading Up 11.5%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG) shares were up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 8,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 41,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.68 million and a P/E ratio of -72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and early stage exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 45 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

