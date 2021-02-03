Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.22. Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 139,770 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$6.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00.

About Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the Stewart region of British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for cobalt, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. Silver Grail Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

