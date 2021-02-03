Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $237-$247 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.13 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.70-0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $138.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.76. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $144.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.57, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $179,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,448 shares of company stock worth $1,266,490 in the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

