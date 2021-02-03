Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.