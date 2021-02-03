Short Interest in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Increases By 14.4%

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 999,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $211.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.49. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.