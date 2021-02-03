Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Declines By 13.5%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFRSF opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78. West African Resources has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper. Its key asset is the 100% owned Sanbrado gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

