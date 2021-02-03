Short Interest in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Drops By 36.1%

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,100 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 538,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the third quarter worth $6,689,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the third quarter worth $2,230,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 91.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

GRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King increased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

GRA stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.49. The stock had a trading volume of 462,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.05 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.