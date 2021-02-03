Short Interest in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Decreases By 28.4%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VERU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,919. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $670.62 million, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. Analysts predict that Veru will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Veru by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the third quarter worth $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 142.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

