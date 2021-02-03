Short Interest in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Grows By 19.4%

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:UIHC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,447. The stock has a market cap of $232.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.95). The business had revenue of $199.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.98 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Equities analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In other United Insurance news, Director Michael Hogan acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,484.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,858.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,779 shares of company stock valued at $99,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 24.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of United Insurance in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 51.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 247,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 83,902 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

