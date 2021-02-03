Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Increases By 25.0%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TMOAY opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. TomTom has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $5.91.

About TomTom

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

