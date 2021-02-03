Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Increases By 25.0%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:TMOAY opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. TomTom has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $5.91.
About TomTom
