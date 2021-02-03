Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Rises By 35.8%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the December 31st total of 216,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TISCF opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. Taisei has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

Get Taisei alerts:

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.