Short Interest in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Declines By 30.9%

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 817,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SPX FLOW by 72.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after buying an additional 142,681 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SPX FLOW by 146.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 76,870 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLOW. Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 79,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,079. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

