Short Interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Drops By 13.4%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,900 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 642,100 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 471,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salem Media Group stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV owned 0.23% of Salem Media Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

SALM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,277. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.66. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. Research analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

