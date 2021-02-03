Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Declines By 25.3%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCRUY traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 139,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,182. Recruit has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

