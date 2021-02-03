Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Increases By 15.2%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RAIFY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

