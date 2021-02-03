Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Declines By 25.8%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 423,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,569.5 days.

RAIFF remained flat at $$19.39 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

