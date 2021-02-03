Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Increases By 28.5%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,954. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

