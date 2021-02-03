Short Interest in Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Increases By 36.9%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,700 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the December 31st total of 302,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Panasonic had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

