Short Interest in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Decreases By 30.4%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPNT opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 million, a P/E ratio of -112.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

