Short Interest in Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Decreases By 28.7%

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 259.2 days.

OBYCF remained flat at $$9.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.32. Obayashi has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Obayashi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

