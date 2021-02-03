Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Drops By 31.8%

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 401,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of JPS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. 485,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,157. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $36,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $53,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

