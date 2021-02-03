Short Interest in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Declines By 26.1%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 422,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,956. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFE. Evercore ISI increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

