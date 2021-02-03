Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Decreases By 26.5%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,016,200 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 2,743,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 353.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBSPF shares. HSBC lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RBSPF stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,421. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.39. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

