Short Interest in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Expands By 14.4%

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Second Curve Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 19.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MVB Financial by 77.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MVBF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $35.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

