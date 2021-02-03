Short Interest in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Drops By 25.9%

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,500 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 339,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.97. 104,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,600. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $195,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,700 shares of company stock worth $812,269. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 33,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

