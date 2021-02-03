Short Interest in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Grows By 31.4%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of MA traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.00. 90,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,022,671. The company has a market cap of $331.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.02 and its 200-day moving average is $332.17.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total value of $9,445,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,280,369,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,848 shares of company stock worth $156,378,049. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.