Short Interest in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Drops By 31.2%

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,900 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 574,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,932 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,649,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,841,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,576,000 after purchasing an additional 188,163 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after buying an additional 77,291 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $294.64. 340,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,484. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.22. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $319.01.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.52.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

