Short Interest in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Declines By 17.6%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

MRNS stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. 626,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,572. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $423.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

