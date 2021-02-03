Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Declines By 20.3%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

NASDAQ LOAN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,969. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.