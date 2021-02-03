Short Interest in LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Declines By 20.2%

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,164. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LafargeHolcim has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCMLY shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

