Short Interest in Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Grows By 35.0%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS RDSMY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,093. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

