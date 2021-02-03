Short Interest in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Increases By 27.4%

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,200 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 295,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.68. 1,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,327. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.71 million, a PE ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $61.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on III shares. TheStreet raised shares of Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.