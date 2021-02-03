Short Interest in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Increases By 19.0%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,200 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 551,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFI shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 64,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,068. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $238.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

