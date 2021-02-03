Short Interest in Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Decreases By 23.0%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 331,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 693,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTBIF. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

OTCMKTS GTBIF traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 848,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,276. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

