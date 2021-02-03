Short Interest in FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Rises By 20.0%

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FULO remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. FullNet Communications has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers dial-up and direct high-speed connectivity to the Internet under the FullNet brand name; carrier-neutral telecommunications premise co-location services; Web page hosting services; equipment co-location services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; group text and voice message delivery services; and voice and data solutions.

