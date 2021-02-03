Short Interest in Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Expands By 33.1%

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the December 31st total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,290.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS FURCF remained flat at $$50.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. Faurecia S.E. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

