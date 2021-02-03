Short Interest in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Drops By 15.0%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,600 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 511,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.
In related news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FARO opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.
Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.