Short Interest in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Drops By 15.0%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,600 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 511,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 119,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 53,757 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after buying an additional 95,167 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FARO opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.