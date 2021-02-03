Short Interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Grows By 28.4%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of ENGMF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. 78,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enthusiast Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

