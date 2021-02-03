Short Interest in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Grows By 16.5%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 20.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Entegris by 2.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Entegris by 16.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTG opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average is $82.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

